Cidara prevails with US FDA approval of Rezzayo in candidemia, IC; partner Melinta to launch this summer

Concerns voiced during January’s U.S. FDA advisory committee meeting failed to deter Cidara Therapeutics Inc. from winning approval by the agency March 22 for once-weekly Rezzayo (rezafungin for injection) to treat a pair of indications – candidemia as well as invasive candidiasis (IC) – in adults with limited or no alternatives.