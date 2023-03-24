BioWorld - Friday, March 24, 2023
FDA’s human factors draft draws fire for introduction of ‘critical task’ concept

March 24, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s December 2022 draft guidance for human factors (HF) information in medical device premarket filings is a complete do-over of a previous draft guidance from 2016, but the reaction from industry has been anything but cheerful. Several observers, including the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), hammered the new draft guidance for its introduction of the concept of a critical task due to the expansive effect that would have on the need for human factors studies for medical devices.
