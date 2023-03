Stalicla secures CRADA on strong cocaine abuse data

After Novartis AG decided not to take it forward in-house, the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse is to fund phase III development of mavoglurant in the treatment of cocaine abuse disorder. The agreement to back a trial involving up to 330 participants is with Stalicla SA, which in-licensed the glutamate receptor antagonist from Novartis earlier this year.