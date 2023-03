Can’t resist? Beigene, Nurix ploys in BTK may dodge blood cancer problems

Phase II data that rolled out from Merck KGaA with its Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor evobrutinib in relapsed multiple sclerosis (MS) put more eyeballs on the mechanism. It’s already well validated in oncology, but resistance has arisen there, and at least two firms – Beigene Ltd. and Nurix Therapeutics Inc. – are striving for solutions with degrader candidates.