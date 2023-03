Bio-Europe Spring 2023: China’s appetite for more complex deals is growing

The increased availability of capital, greater access to talent, strong local governmental support and more focused attention on IP issues have increased the complexity of deals taking place between biotech and big pharma companies in China, according to Michelle Chan, chief business officer of Insilico Medicine Inc, who spoke in a panel discussion on the topic of Asia-Pacific partnering at this year’s Bio-Europe Spring, in Basel, Switzerland on March 21.