Pharming’s PI3K-delta inhibitor, Joenja, wins first FDA nod in APDS

Pharming Group NV’s stock skyrocketed March 24 on news that the U.S. FDA approved Joenja (leniolisib) to treat activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) for those ages 12 and older. The nod, which came a few days ahead of the March 29 PDUFA date, sent shares (NASDAQ:PHAR) up 33%, or $3.69, to end the day at $14.96.