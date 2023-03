Illumina’s Connected Insights enables fast, standardized NGS reporting and interpretation

Illumina Inc. released Connected Insights in a beta version for the U.S., following its commercial release in other selected countries. Connected Insights, an assay-agnostic, cloud-based software designed to streamline interpretation and reporting across next-generation sequencing (NGS) types, was initially developed for somatic oncology applications, the system will shortly also support whole genome sequencing for rare diseases.