Second Annual DOJ/FTC Enforcement Summit

US government agencies to provoke courts on legal theories in merger enforcement

Mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. have been under tremendous regulatory pressure over the past two years, a trend that seems likely to continue for the foreseeable future. However, Lina Khan, chairwoman of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), said in a March 27 public forum that the agency will not wait for airtight cases to pursue legal remedies in part because the perfect case does not always arise, but also because the courts can be provoked into validating a novel legal theory even if the court does not ultimately side with the FTC.