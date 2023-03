Next-generation, biomimetic implants

Affluent Medical welcomes initial success from first clinical implantation of its biomimetic transcatheter mitral valve

Affluent Medical SA reported initial success from the first minimally invasive transcatheter implantation of its biomimetic Epygon heart valve. This was placed in a 62-year-old female suffering from a severe form of mitral regurgitation, considered untreatable via traditional heart surgery due to multiple risk factors. This first-in-human trial was performed at the Molinette Hospital, part of the City of Turin University Hospitals of Health and Science.