Biden administration’s budget proposal for FY 2024 takes a hit on the Hill

The Biden administration’s budget proposal for the U.S. federal government’s 2024 fiscal year is undergoing the usual vetting in Congress, and one hearing each in the House and Senate suggest the proposal will gain little or no traction on Capitol Hill. However, supporters of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) may be cheered by the fact that one of President Biden’s own party, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), blasted the proposal for offering only a 2% increase in the NIH budget, a sign that the agency will receive a substantial boost in monies yet again in FY 2024.