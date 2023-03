Cancer

T cells use translational control to adapt to chronic stress

Secreting cytokines and killing tumor cells can be stressful for a T lymphocyte. In short adverse circumstances, these cells adapt to acute stress. If the situation persists, they activate a chronic stress response mechanism. According to a study by the Institute for Biomedical Research (IRB) in Barcelona, the cytoplasmic polyadenylation element-binding protein 4 (CPEB4) mediated this adaptation process.