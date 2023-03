Substance Use & Poisoning

New opioid receptor modulator has the noncompetitive advantage

Researchers at Indiana University Bloomington have developed allosteric modulators of the opioid receptor that were superior to the opioid antidote naloxone at blocking the effects of fentanyl in vitro. They presented their work in a session on “Progress towards more efficacious medicine: Antibiotics and antidotes” at the 2023 spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS).