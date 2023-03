Ciliatech sees positive clinical results 24-months on with glaucoma implant

Ciliatech SAS reported positive news for people suffering from glaucoma who want to avoid the complications that come with using existing glaucoma procedures. Results from the SAFARI 1 clinical trial, using its first-generation cilio-scleral inter-positioning device (CID) implant in patients with open angle glaucoma, showed marked stability of intraocular pressure (IOP), along with a significantly reduced need for glaucoma medication 24 months on from surgery.