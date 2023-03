Shoulder Innovation receives broad shouldered investor support for integrated Inset system

Shoulder Innovations Inc. (SI) reported closing of an oversubscribed $42 million series D financing to further advance commercialization and distribution of its integrated Inset system. In addition to functions performed by SI’s humeral short stem, reverse and stemless components the new implant has proven its ability to overcome loosening of the glenoid, one the most challenging procedures to perform during arthroplasty.