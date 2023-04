Serpin ‘next wave’ in I-O, wide-net Centessa also pursues hemo B, narcolepsy

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s launch of a phase I/IIa trial with LB-101, a PD-L1xCD47 candidate that emerged from the Lockbody platform, highlighted the firm’s efforts against solid tumors. But the diversified company has more in the works, including a registrational study with subcutaneous (subcu) Serpinpc, designed to treat hemophilia (hemo) B. Centessa has a program in narcolepsy, too.