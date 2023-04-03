Radiopharmaceuticals: The next big disrupter

Radiopharmaceuticals have been used for a long time for diagnostics, but radiopharma therapies are entering a new era in which they are becoming widely accepted as a key tool in the oncology armamentarium potentially providing patients with a big bump in efficacy with fewer side effects and less damage to healthy tissue. In this eight-part series, BioWorld takes a deep dive into this new treatment modality to explore what the new uses or alternatives are and what the future of radiopharmaceutical therapy might look like. Part one sets the stage and outlines the beginnings of the industry and some of the challenges drugmakers will need to overcome. The series will take a closer look at the different radiopharmaceutical moieties, the science behind them, the patient journey, the therapies in the pipeline, the regulatory landscape, and the supply chain vulnerabilities.