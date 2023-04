Uncertainty sinks Ascendis, rocked by FDA ‘deficiencies’ ahead of upcoming Transcon PTH PDUFA date

A frustrating lack of detail left analysts with little to do but speculate on the odds for a 2023 U.S. FDA approval of Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Transcon PTH (palopegteriparatide), a parathyroid hormone prodrug for hypoparathyroidism, after the company disclosed a letter from the agency citing unspecified deficiencies that preclude further discussions about labeling and postmarketing requirements.