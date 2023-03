Scynexis makes good on Brexafemme out-licensing promise in $593M GSK pact

The advance of antifungals – a class long needful of new therapies – continued with Scynexis Inc.’s potential $593 million exclusive license agreement with GSK plc for Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp), first cleared by the U.S. FDA in June 2021 and indicated for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) as well as for reduction of recurrent VVC.