Building ‘Confodence’: Confo enters potential $182M GPCR pact with Daiichi Sankyo

Confo Therapeutics NV closed out March in much the same way as it began the month – with a deal. The Ghent, Belgium-based company has entered a collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. to generate brain-penetrant small-molecule agonists to an undisclosed G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) implicated in central nervous system diseases.