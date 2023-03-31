BioWorld - Friday, March 31, 2023
Newco news

Alternative, antagonist approach to GI diseases unveiled by ThirtyFiveBio

March 30, 2023
By Caroline Richards
No Comments
The role of G protein-coupled receptor 35 (GPR35) in gastrointestinal (GI) diseases has been genetically validated for some time, with several pharmaceutical companies advancing programs designed to tackle the target; however, most of these efforts to date have focused on increasing GPR35 activity. ThirtyFiveBio’s approach is different: The newly founded virtual biotech company believes that antagonizing the target and thereby blocking unwanted GPR35 signaling may be a more appropriate way to address GI conditions, including digestive tract cancers.
