Ixlayer simplifies prediabetes and type 2 diabetes testing for consumers

Ixlayer Inc. expanded access to diabetes screening by offering its test via retailers, health systems and payers, making it easier for consumers to measure and track their blood glucose levels without requiring a doctor’s visit or prescription. If an individual’s test results indicate that they have or are at risk of developing diabetes, however, the company will offer to connect them with a health care provider available through the reseller’s network to discuss next steps.