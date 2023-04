Genetic/Congenital

Novel AAV-based gene therapy for liver glycogen storage disease type IX presented

Liver glycogen storage disease type IX (GSD IX) accounts for 25% for all GSD cases, with a prevalence of 1 out of 100,000 patients. GSD IX is caused by deficiency in phosphorylase kinase (PhK), which is comprised of four subunits (α2, β, δ and γ2), with γ2 being the catalytic domain.