Philips RS North America agrees to $24M hit for violations of US False Claims Act

Philips RS North America LLC, formerly known as Respironics Inc., has agreed to pay more than $24 million to settle allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act in relation to CPAP equipment, another hit on the company which has been dealing with a stream of FDA recalls for these products. The allegations include that Philips RS provided durable medical equipment suppliers physician prescribing data to help these suppliers market their inventory, an unusual vector for violation of the FCA.