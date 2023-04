Biomarkers

Study finds ENPP6 gene behind CAKUT pathogenesis

Congenital anomalies of the kidneys and urinary tract (CAKUT) remain the main cause of chronic kidney disease before the age of 25 years, and account for about 40% of childhood end-stage renal diseases. Studies in Xenopus species have shown ENPP6 knockdown to lead to impaired pronephros development, and mutations in the ENPP6 paralogue PIGN gene have been tied to CAKUT.