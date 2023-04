Neurology/Psychiatric

STIM1 overexpression restores synaptic plasticity in female mice modeling Alzheimer’s disease

Gliotransmitter release by astrocytes depends on calcium dynamics and is an essential regulator of brain functions. Alterations of calcium homeostasis have been observed in neurons and astrocytes from mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). A new longitudinal study in the PS2APP mouse model of AD suggests a possible link between calcium dynamics in astrocytes and memory loss.