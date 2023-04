Pixium sees share price rockets after FDA grants breakthrough device designation for Prima

The granting of breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA to Pixium Vision SA for its Prima system was a boon for the company as its share price jumped more than 300% following the news. The price increase was “validation from the public market and investors” that the Prima system, for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), has the potential to get regulatory approval, Lloyd Diamond, CEO of Pixium, told BioWorld.