BioWorld - Tuesday, April 4, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Mercy Bioanalytics closes $41M financing for Halo early cancer detection platform

April 4, 2023
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Mercy Bioanalytics Inc. stepped into the increasingly competitive early cancer detection field with a $41 million series A financing round to support its Halo liquid biopsy platform. Novalis Lifesciences led the oversubscribed round with participation from Sozo Ventures, Hatteras Venture Partners, Iselect Fund, American Cancer Society BrightEdge and Broadway Angels, an all-women venture capital group. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Bruker Corp. and existing investors also contributed to the round.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Private Series A