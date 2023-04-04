Mercy Bioanalytics closes $41M financing for Halo early cancer detection platform

Mercy Bioanalytics Inc. stepped into the increasingly competitive early cancer detection field with a $41 million series A financing round to support its Halo liquid biopsy platform. Novalis Lifesciences led the oversubscribed round with participation from Sozo Ventures, Hatteras Venture Partners, Iselect Fund, American Cancer Society BrightEdge and Broadway Angels, an all-women venture capital group. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Bruker Corp. and existing investors also contributed to the round.