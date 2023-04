Limflow publishes 6-month data from PROMISE II study

Positive results from Limflow SA’s PROMISE II U.S. pivotal trial show its Limflow system for transcatheter arterialization of deep veins (TADV) led to sustained amputation-free survival and wound healing in patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), a severe form of peripheral artery disease. According to the Paris-based company, 76% of CLTI patients who received Limflow therapy were able to avoid an otherwise life-saving major amputation.