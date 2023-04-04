Advamed, BIO urge US Supreme Court to find for defendants in False Claims Act litigation

The Advanced Medical Technology Association (Advamed) and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) have teamed up on a friend-of-the-court brief for the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming hearing on twin cases that examine the question of a defendant’s state of mind when filing claims with federal health programs. Advamed and BIO argue that the existing judicial approach is critical to ensuring that companies in the life sciences are not subject to treble damages when acting reasonably in connection with products reimbursed by federal health programs, adding that an overturn of existing judicial practice would stifle innovation at the cost of patient access to life-saving medical therapies.