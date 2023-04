Accyourate commercializes smart T-shirt for continuous monitoring of vital body signals

Accyourate Group S.p.A has stepped up the commercialization of its e-shirt, a 100% textile smart T-shirt which enables continuous real-time monitoring of biomedical and vital body signals. Accyourate joins a host of companies releasing products in the wearable device market as different technologies for health care including heart rate monitoring, fitness, breathing, temperature levels and fall detection get more sophisticated and grow in popularity.