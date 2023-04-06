BioWorld - Thursday, April 6, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Maker of femoral resurfacing cup hit with warning for failure to file new 510(k)

April 5, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA has issued a guidance on when to file a new 510(k) for a class II device that has undergone significant modification, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the device business is paying attention. The FDA hit Synovo Production Inc., of Fullerton, Calif., for a number of violations of the Quality System Regulation (QSR), but also alleged that the manufacturer/specification developer made a number of modifications to its femoral resurfacing cup for hip implants without a new regulatory filing, leading the agency to direct the company to immediately cease production of the device.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory