Maker of femoral resurfacing cup hit with warning for failure to file new 510(k)

The U.S. FDA has issued a guidance on when to file a new 510(k) for a class II device that has undergone significant modification, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the device business is paying attention. The FDA hit Synovo Production Inc., of Fullerton, Calif., for a number of violations of the Quality System Regulation (QSR), but also alleged that the manufacturer/specification developer made a number of modifications to its femoral resurfacing cup for hip implants without a new regulatory filing, leading the agency to direct the company to immediately cease production of the device.