Inflarx’s COVID-19 treatment, once on the ropes, gets an EUA

Despite an early stumble, the U.S. FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to the C5a inhibitor Gohibic (vilobelimab) from Inflarx NV for treating COVID-19 in hospitalized adults. A year ago, an initial phase III analysis had failed to show a statistically significant effect on the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality though there was a relative reduction in mortality in the active arm vs. placebo.