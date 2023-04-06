Bain pumps $215M into Heartflow as series F lead investor

Heartflow Inc. is feeling the love of investors again as it closed a $215 series F financing round led by Bain Capital Life Sciences. The round marks a return to the equity markets after several years away; the company closed its series E in 2017 and a $65 million venture round in 2019. In early 2022, Heartflow scrapped its plans to go public through a special purchase acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Longview Acquisition, citing what both companies called “current unfavorable market conditions.” Longview had offered $690 million in July 2021, in a deal that implied an enterprise value of $2.4 billion at the time.