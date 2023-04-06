BioWorld - Thursday, April 6, 2023
Radioactive revolution: Radiopharma industry grapples with supply challenges

April 6, 2023
By Tamra Sami
Radiopharmaceuticals require sophisticated infrastructure, with just-in-time radioactives delivered to patients who must isolate while receiving the therapy. Quality control and numerous layers of regulation makes for a daunting space to enter. Although the demand for medical isotopes is growing, the facilities that can make these products are aging, and one of the major facilities globally has already come offline. Next steps for the industry will be to solve supply and regulatory challenges as clinical trial data start to differentiate therapies in the pipeline.
