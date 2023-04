VCs keep moving with new funds despite a sluggish market

While the larger market has slowed, venture capital (VC) financing continues with two new funds, one from 35-year-old Canaan Partners and one from newbie Cure Ventures. The 13th fund from Canaan contains $850 million in new capital, including an oversubscribed $650 million fund intended for seed and series A funding. Cure Ventures launched its inaugural fund with $350 million in capital commitments.