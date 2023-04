EPA preparing to crack down on emissions of ethylene oxide

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a new set of requirements for control of emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO), a standard the agency claims will “slash” emissions by 80% per year. The problem for med-tech trade associations is that EPA expects that the abatements be implemented within 18 months, a pace that industry says is too aggressive and could lead to shortages of critical devices and products used in surgeries and other procedures.