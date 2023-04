Moximed scores FDA nod for MISHA shock absorber for knee osteoarthritis

The U.S. FDA has granted de novo authorization to Moximed Inc. for its Misha knee system, a first-of-its-kind implantable shock absorber for people suffering from osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee. The device is intended to relieve pain and improve daily function in patients ineligible for, or not ready to undergo, joint replacement.