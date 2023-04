Diabeloop teams up with Novo Nordisk on next-generation insulin pens

Diabeloop SA reported a partnership with Novo Nordisk A/S. The med-tech is planning to integrate DBL-4pen, its self-learning algorithm for multiple daily injection therapy, into Novo Nordisk's connected, reusable insulin pens: Novopen and Novopen Echo Plus. “Our partnership is designed to deliver more automated solutions to people with diabetes, optimizing outcomes and improving quality of life,” Cecile Ferracci, CCO of from Grenoble, France-based Diabeloop, told BioWorld.