FDA introduces another sterilization master file pilot program

Seemingly in response to the release of a proposed rule for ethylene oxide emissions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. FDA has released a second pilot program for device master files for sterilization of medical devices. This program is for single-use PMA devices only made by nine companies and allows the manufacturer or sterilizer to document the switch to radiation sterilization with an expedited review process.