Motus continues restructuring efforts with C-suite shake up and further slashing costs

Motus GI Holdings Inc. undertook further lifesaving measures to survive into 2024 as it continues to seek strategic and financial alternatives that will enable the company to accelerate commercialization of its Pure-Vu endoscopy system. CEO Tim Moran became chairman of the board as former CEO—and current President, Chief Operating Officer and director—Mark Pomeranz added the CEO position to his portfolio.