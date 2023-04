Abbott freed to pursue CMS coverage with Freestyle Libre 3 reader clearance

Abbott Laboratories Inc. landed U.S. FDA clearance for its Freestyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM)’s reader device a bit earlier than expected. With the regulatory greenlight for the durable medical equipment component received, the company is now pursuing coverage by the CMS for the entire Freestyle Libre 3 system. The system’s sensor received FDA clearance in May 2022.