Andera leads $48.5M financing for Bioventrix

Andera Partners led a $48.5 million series A financing round for Bioventrix Inc. which will allow the medical device company to complete its premarket approval (PMA) submission for the Revivent TC system. Andera joined Cormorant Asset Management and Squarepoint Capital as new investors in Bioventrix. Existing investors, Taglich Brothers Inc. and Richmond Brothers, also contributed to the fundraising.