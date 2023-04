FDA declines to clarify status of accessories in peripheral vascular devices final guidance

The U.S. FDA has finalized a guidance for class II devices for treatment of peripheral artery disease that excludes drug-coated balloons (DCBs), which are regulated as class III devices. One of the issues the med-tech industry may have with the guidance is that it fails to acknowledge that a device accessory is in some instances exempt from the requirements of the 510(k) program even though the agency has a policy specific to that consideration.