CRLs for Lilly and Alvotech as FDA cites manufacturing problems

Manufacturing deficiencies stand in the way of two BLAs as complete response letters (CRLs) were issued to Eli Lilly and Co. and to Alvotech Holdings SA. The U.S. FDA issued the CRL to Lilly regarding the BLA for mirikizumab, a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody to treat ulcerative colitis, specifically citing manufacturing concerns. There’s a similar problem with Alvotech’s biosimilar candidate for Abbvie Inc.’s Humira (adalimumab). The FDA issued a CRL for AVT-02’s BLA, citing problems needing resolution at its Reykjavik, Iceland, manufacturing facility before it could approve the application.