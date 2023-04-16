BioWorld - Sunday, April 16, 2023
CRLs for Lilly and Alvotech as FDA cites manufacturing problems

April 14, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
Manufacturing deficiencies stand in the way of two BLAs as complete response letters (CRLs) were issued to Eli Lilly and Co. and to Alvotech Holdings SA. The U.S. FDA issued the CRL to Lilly regarding the BLA for mirikizumab, a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody to treat ulcerative colitis, specifically citing manufacturing concerns. There’s a similar problem with Alvotech’s biosimilar candidate for Abbvie Inc.’s Humira (adalimumab). The FDA issued a CRL for AVT-02’s BLA, citing problems needing resolution at its Reykjavik, Iceland, manufacturing facility before it could approve the application.
BioWorld Regulatory FDA