In the largest deal so far this year, Merck & Co. Inc. has agreed to spend about $10.8 billion to take over Prometheus Biosciences Inc., with the pharma giant putting down $200 per share in cash for all of the San Diego-based firm’s outstanding shares, trading of which closed April 14 (NASDAQ:RXDX) at $1.14.

The buyout brings aboard PRA-023, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed to tumor necrosis factor-like ligand 1A (TL1A), known to be associated with intestinal inflammation as well as fibrosis. Last December, Prometheus gave new hope to patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD) when data rolled out from the phase II study called Artemis-UC and the Apollo-CD phase IIa experiment. The company said PRA-023 would advance into phase III testing this year.

Wall Street has been mulling PRA-023’s odds against phase II-stage TL1A player PF-06480605, the fully human monoclonal antibody from Pfizer Inc., which drew a partnership with Roivant Sciences Ltd. to develop and commercialize the drug, renamed RVT-3101, in UC. Prometheus CEO Mark McKenna said when the Artemis-UC and Apollo-CD findings were made public that data with his firm’s compound provide “a clear verdict” on the TL1A competitive landscape in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), answering a need that has wanted therapy for two decades.

Rahway, N.J.-based Merck apparently agrees, and the deal, subject to approval of Prometheus shareholders, is set to conclude in the third quarter of 2023. The arrangement echoes Merck’s September 2021 grab of hematologic specialist Acceleron Pharma Inc. for $11.5 billion, which gained a pair of potential blockbuster drugs, including one already marketed. Included were sotatercept for treating pulmonary hypertension and Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt), the first and only erythroid maturation agent approved in the U.S., Europe and Canada for anemia in certain blood disorders.

Barclays analyst Carter Gould said in a report that, if PRA-023’s phase II data can be duplicated in phase III, the Prometheus drug would offer Merck “a compelling foothold” in the space plus a good source of growth “into the back half of the decade,” with a launch likely around 2026 and sales by 2030 of about $3 billion. The compound could also supply Merck with “another point of pushback to concerns over Keytruda [pembrolizumab] concentration risk,” in his view. A human PD-1-blocking antibody, Keytruda gained its first U.S. FDA approval in September 2014 for advanced melanoma; the label has been broadened greatly since. “Given the size of Merck's top-line and the potential decline in Keytruda sales in the later decade, we believe the expansion into immunology makes solid strategic sense,” especially since the commercial opportunity there is so big, Gould said, adding that he sees “minimal FTC concerns” regarding the deal.

Prometheus also has underway a phase II study with PRA-023 in systemic sclerosis (SSC) associated with interstitial lung disease, with results due in 2024. Merck in March started a phase I experiment with MK-2225 (formerly ACE-1334, acquired in Acceleron deal) in SSC with and without ILD. Data are likely in 2026.

Merck has slated a conference call on the Prometheus agreement April 17, when talk is likely to involve the overall scenario in IBD, where such candidates as those targeting tyrosine kinase 2 have been making strides and are on tap to generate additional data soon. Analyst Gould regards the market as “more than large enough to accommodate disruption across multiple mechanisms of action.”

SVB analyst Thomas Smith, in a March 27 report, named Prometheus as one of his firm’s “top picks for 2023, based on our bullish view of the opportunity for PRA-023, optionality around the company's biomarker and precision medicine strategy, a favorable catalyst path,” and the “increasing perception of strategic optionality” as a result of the PRA-023 data. “We look forward to biomarker-enriched cohort 2 results from the Artemis-UC study, expected in the second quarter of this year, and continue to see a favorable risk/reward setup.”

Merck’s latest move jazzed the M&A scene, which has been comparatively sluggish. In each of the last two years, activity proved strong, but the volume and value of partnerships began to slide in the first quarter of 2023.