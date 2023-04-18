Biomarker identifies Parkinson’s before symptoms appear

A biomarker found in spinal fluid can detect Parkinson’s disease in individuals with the disease and may flag those at risk years before symptoms develop, a study published in The Lancet Neurology found. The breakthrough, which could enable diagnosis of the disease for the first time in patients who do not exhibit a movement disorder, was achieved by an international coalition of scientists led by the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) as part of its landmark clinical study, the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI).