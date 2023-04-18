Study population requirements likely to tighten for future US Medicare studies

Medicare coverage of medical devices in the U.S. sometimes is limited to a coverage with evidence development (CED) study, a process that may soon become more stringent. A recent advisory hearing on the CED process suggests that significant changes may be in the making, including a requirement that CED studies more closely reflect the demographic diversity of Medicare beneficiaries at large, a mandate that may force device makers to apply more resources to ensure that CED study enrollments fulfill that mandate.