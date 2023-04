Neuromod prepares to launch tinnitus treatment in the US after €30M raise

Neuromod Devices Ltd. will use the €30 million (US$ 32.78 million) financing it recently raised to launch its tinnitus treatment device, Lenire, in the U.S. where there are an estimated 50 million Americans suffering from tinnitus, CEO, Ross O’Neill, told BioWorld. “To get this financing closed is very exciting as we go into the U.S. market which is the biggest hearing market in the world,” he added.