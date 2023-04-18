Aposhealth almost a ‘shoe-in’ for coverage in UK health tech assessment

New York-based Apos Medical Assets Ltd., doing business as Aposhealth, has been developing a shoe that provides some relief from pain and disability in patients who are candidates for total knee arthroplasty (TKA), and the Apos shoe seems to have gained a toehold in the U.K. market. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has provided a guarded recommendation for the use of the Apos shoe in the U.K., although the agency still has questions as to how long use of the shoe can delay the need for TKA.