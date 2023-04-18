BioWorld - Tuesday, April 18, 2023
AACR 2023: Cancer vaccine trial results elicit reactions from 'indisputable' to 'cautious optimism'

April 17, 2023
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
Combining the personalized cancer vaccine mRNA-4157 (V-940, Moderna Inc.) with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) significantly extended recurrence-free survival in patients with stage III/IV resected high-risk melanoma in the randomized phase II KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial. Compared to Keytruda alone, adding the vaccine cut the risk of recurrence or death by 44% 18 months after treatment, lead investigator Jeffrey Weber reported at the opening clinical trials plenary of the 2023 annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).
BioWorld Clinical Conferences American Association for Cancer Research Cancer Vaccine